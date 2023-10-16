- An 18-year-old girl was fatally shot in Oakland Saturday night, in the city's 102nd homicide of the year. She shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Bancroft Avenue, about a mile south of the Oakland Zoo. [KTVU]
- Two weeks into her Senate career, new California Senator Laphonza Butler has tested positive for COVID. She announced on X on Sunday that she was experiencing mild symptoms. [KRON4]
- Humboldt County and other parts of Northern California were shaken by a series of earthquakes early this morning. The largest was a 4.8M at 3:21 a.m., and that was followed by a 4.1M, and two tremors of around 3.1M. [KRON4]
- Two sideshows took over intersections in Oakland Sunday morning between 2:45 and 4 a.m. [KTVU]
- The Warriors are now 3-0 in preseason basketball, and just overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter last night — without Steph Curry's help — to beat the Sacramento Kings in overtime. [Chronicle]
- After a very busy September full of conferences, SF's Moscone Center just set an all-time record for food and beverage sales of $20 million for one 30-day span. [SF Business Times]
- Legendary sitcom star and fitness icon Suzanne Somers died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer, one day shy of her 77th birthday. [CBS News]
- Walnut Creek’s Northgate High School was the site of a historic televised debate between then SF Supervisor Harvey Milk and conservative Orange County state senator John Briggs over a proposed ban on gay teachers in schools in September 1978, and the school has now put up a plaque and will have a commemoration ceremony today. [East Bay Times]
- A historic Boy Scout camp in Big Sur, Camp Pico Blanco, is being sold to the Esselen Tribe and two groups devoted to youth camping programs. [East Bay Times]
Photo: Kenniku Tolato