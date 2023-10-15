- One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in East Oakland. This marks Oakland's 100th homicide of the year to date. [KTVU]
- There was a large rally and march up Market Street in San Francisco Saturday, drawing thousands in support of the Palestinian people. Many marchers blame the U.S. for sending aid to Israel for military action while not showing adequate sympathy for innocent Palestinians. [ABC 7 / Chronicle]
- A man was arrested after allegedly hitting someone else with a hammer on Ellis Street in the Tenderloin Friday morning, and he faces a charge of attempted murder. [KRON4]
- Multiple people were injured and one woman was killed after the driver of a Dodge Ram sped down the wrong way on I-680 in Fremont early Saturday. [Chronicle]
- Scammers are using Instagram to create fake accounts imitating the real accounts of SF restaurants, and then attempting to get those restaurants followers to pay for cheap meal "deals" that are just scams. [Chronicle]
- Video has gone viral of a Vallejo police officer making a brutal arrest Friday for an alleged retail theft, and it shows him punching a woman on the ground as he tries to cuff her. [KTVU]
- Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning actress Piper Laurie (Carrie, Twin Peaks) died Saturday at age 91. [New York Times]
Photo: David Nieto