- Speed cameras are coming to SF, Oakland, and San Jose next year, which will allow police to dole out automated speeding tickets. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law yesterday that will bring the cameras to select cities. [NBC Bay Area]
- A surfer may have been bitten by a shark while in the water off Linda Mar-Pacifica State Beach on Friday. The 52-year-old surfer's leg had a moderately sized bite on it, but he never saw what bit him. [KTVU]
- Ali Diab, the CEO of Collective Health, just wrote an opinion piece in the Chronicle about why he recently moved his company's headquarters back into downtown San Francisco. "We must acknowledge the steps needed to help the city rebound from the trauma of the pandemic, but we can’t ignore the fact that San Francisco is already recovering," Diab writes. [Chronicle]
- A person was riding or walking a bike on I-280 in San Francisco was killed in a collision early Saturday, near Alemany Boulevard East onramp. [KPIX]
- PG&E continues to move forward on its project to put 10,000 miles of power lines underground, as it awaits final approval from the Public Utilities Commission. [KPIX]
- Some car thieves were caught on camera rolling a rare car out of a Sacramento driveway, and then pushing it down the street. [KPIX]
- The sold-out, 12th annual Autumn Lights Festival concludes tonight at the Gardens at Lake Merritt in Oakland, featuring 60 locally-produced illuminated art displays scattered throughout the eight-acre gardens. [East Bay Times]
T0p image: A speed camera is shown on August 01, 2022 in New York City. Speed cameras will be operational 24/7 in all five boroughs of New York City starting Monday night as part of a program officials hope will reduce traffic fatalities. (Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)