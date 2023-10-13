- Police from San Jose to New York City are stepping up patrols around synagogues and Jewish community centers after a Hamas leader called for a "Day of Jihad" in retaliation for Israel's retaliation in Gaza. Three Jewish schools on the Peninsula are closed today out of caution. [KTVU]
- One person died and two people were injured when a car plunged off a cliff in Pescadero Thursday night. The car had been on Highway 1 around 10 p.m., and it's unclear what caused it to leave the roadway. [KPIX]
- A Colorado judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to bar Donald Trump from the ballot in that state on 14th Amendment grounds may proceed. The 14th Amendment says that anyone who "engaged in insurrection" is ineligible to run for office. [Associated Press]
- There is a partial solar eclipse happening for the Bay Area starting at 8:05 a.m. Saturday — it will be a full annular eclipse for parts of Canada and the Pacific Northwest. [KPIX]
- The eclipse may not be visible at all in the Bay because of cloud cover Saturday morning, with a cold front moving in bringing a chance of drizzle. [Chronicle]
- In response to a rise in retail burglaries, the Alameda County DA's office has launched an Organized Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Team. [KPIX]
- A Stanford lecturer is being investigated after reports that he, in a lesson about colonization, attempted to minimize the Holocaust, and labeled Jewish students in the room as "colonizers." [Chronicle]
- The Chronicle delves into one family's saga in trying to add an addition onto the back of their Bernal Heights home, about which a neighbor filed a request for discretionary review with Planning, and the delay that caused had a domino affect on construction costs and more. [Chronicle]
Photo: Joseph Greve