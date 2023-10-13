For the next two weeks, several blocks of Market Street will be closed to traffic, and all vehicles will have to reroute off Market between Third and 11th streets, as a construction project begins Saturday.

The so-called Better Market Street redesign project has occasionally been dubbed “Bummer Market Street,” and that nickname might apply for confused motorists and transit riders for the next couple weeks. KRON4 reminds us that Market Street will be closed between Fifth and Eighth streets for two weeks starting this Saturday, October 14, and continuing through Saturday, October 28.

And to make things more confusing, vehicle, transit, and bike traffic will all be rerouted off Market Street between Third and 11th streets for that two-week period.

The closures only affect vehicle traffic, not pedestrian traffic.

Reminder: Better Market Street work continues this month when crews begin work in the roadway Sat., 10/14-28. We will be temporarily moving transit off Market St. from the 14th through Sat., Oct. 28, during all hours of service.



Muni Service Details: https://t.co/1TJSWgHejH — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) October 7, 2023



“Crews will begin work in the roadway and near Muni tracks on Saturday, October 14, and we will be temporarily moving above-ground transit off Market Street from October 14th through Saturday, October 28th during all hours of service,” the SFMTA says in an announcement. “This will allow us to install underground electrical conduits for new traffic signals and construct new concrete crosswalks.”

A separate announcement points out that “Cross-street traffic will still be allowed at the intersections at 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th, 9th and 10th” streets.

This means the F Market will be running as a bus line, as it has to be rerouted onto Mission Street for eight blocks. All the Muni lines being rerouted onto Mission Street for this two-week period are listed below:

5-Fulton and 5R-Fulton Rapid

6-Haight/Parnassus

7-Haight/Noriega

9-San Bruno and 9R San Bruno Rapid

F-Market and Wharves

K-Ingleside Bus

L-Taraval Bus

L-Taraval OWL

N-Judah Bus

N-Judah OWL

While pedestrians can use all of Market Street as normal, KRON4 points out that “bicyclists will have to dismount their bicycles and walk them along the sidewalk” on the affected stretch, or else just take the Mission Street detour.

Underground Muni and BART service will not be affected. Tho closures run through Saturday, October 28.

