A 2021 incident at a Richmond hotel saw the death of a five-month-old boy, but the parents were just found guilty of manslaughter after the infant turned out to have broken bones, burns, and methamphetamine in his system.

Over two years ago we learned of a heartbreaking, horrible story of a couple running out of the Richmond Marriott Courtyard Hotel with a five-month-old baby boy not breathing. The boy, named Amary Darn, was rushed to the hospital and died once there. But hotel staff thought there was definitely something off, and notified police before the parents went to the hospital.

Indeed, something was very off. Hospital staff reported finding injuries on the infant including broken bones, burn marks, and fractured and bleeding skull. On top of that, in addition to testing positive for methamphetamine, the baby was severely malnourished.

The meth was believed to have gotten in the child's system through contaminated breast milk, according to a lawyer for one of the accused, 38-year-old Ray Ray Andrederral Darn, Amary's father. During the trial, attorney's for Darn and the boy's mother, 31-year-old Marilyn Northington, attempted to point the finger at each others' client for causing the boy's death.

As Bay Area News Group reports, an attorney for Northington argued that Darn was a serial abuser who took advantage of her intellectual disability.

KPIX now reports that the parents were found guilty Monday of involuntary manslaughter, assault on a child causing death, and child abuse with the special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death.

As Bay Area News Group notes, the couple was acquitted of a murder charge.

A Contra Costa County Superior Court jury deliberated for four days before reaching their verdicts.

According to KPIX, both face sentences of 25 years to life. They’re both scheduled to be sentenced on December 15.

Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash