- A car reportedly crashed into the Chinese consulate building at Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard Monday afternoon, and a man who was driving the car was shot. The story is still developing, but the situation prompted a major emergency response; it was not immediately clear whether the man was shot by police or if the wound was self-inflicted. [KTVU]
- In addition to some other notable vetoes we're learning of today, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would hav banned discrimination based on caste. Hindus complained that such a bill would unfairly single them out, and that California law already bans discrimination based on ancestry. [Associated Press]
- A beloved pumpkin patch in Morgan Hill was badly damaged by vandals last week. [KRON4]
- Ever since campsite reservations at California parks went online, they've been getting snapped up within minutes, but a new law hopes to make getting these reservations fairer. [Chronicle]
- The town of Cloverdale is creating a new park adjacent to its downtown, with the help of state funds. [Press Democrat]
- BART hit another post-pandemic ridership record on Saturday, reaching 72% of pre-pandemic Saturday ridership levels. [KRON4]
Photo: Marius Ciocirian