- Israel has declared war on Hamas following a barrage of surprise rocket attacks by the Islamist militant group. The Israeli cabinet formally declared war on the group on Sunday and fighting between the two sides has broken out in around ten separate places. [CNN]
- A plane that took off from SFO Saturday morning bound for Tel Aviv turned around mid-flight and returned to San Francisco due to the outbreak of attacks by Hamas. The United flight was reportedly over Greenland when it turned around. [UK Independent]
- The SFPD arrested nine suspected shoplifters last week in a "blitz" operation at the San Francisco Centre (formerly Westfield) mall. The operation involved multiple plainclothed and uniformed officers, and was bolstered by a recent state grant to fight retail theft. [Chronicle]
- A 5/5 winning Powerball ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at Town & Country Market at 600 Post Street in San Francisco. No one won the big jackpot, so it now rises to $1.55 billion. [NBC Bay Area]
- One small piece of the office tower that was formerly Meta's Instagram offices in downtown SF, 181 Fremont, has been subleased to travel tech company Navan. [Chronicle]
- There was a rally in Alameda Saturday for the hot dog vendor whose cart was confiscated by the SF Department of Public Works after a video, which went viral, captured a DPW worker knocking it to the ground. [KPIX]
- Former SF Giants pitcher Jim Poole has died at age 57. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys are playing their 40th regular-season game against each other today — and in their history, the games have been evenly split, 19-19-1. [Chronicle]
Photo: Miguel Angel Sanz