- Today's your last beach day in this heatwave, and Sunday is going to be significantly cooler. For those who don't like this hot weather, relief is coming tomorrow, with a 10- to 20-degree cooldown forecast by Sunday afternoon. [Chronicle]
- A triple shooting Friday near a strip mall in Richmond left one dead and three injured. The shooting happened on the 900 block of 23rd Street at approximately 7:46 p.m. [KTVU]
- Following an Examiner story this week about sprinklers installed along the back side of the Best Western Red Coach Inn in the Tenderloin, clearly to ward off homeless people in the alley there, the city sent out inspectors. The city found the sprinklers were installed without notice, and the hotel owner says he'll be taking them down, rather than "risk the reputation of this business." [Chronicle]
- A federal judge has ruled against Tesla, denying the company's bid to cut a $3 million jury award in half over a case of workplace racism. This comes two years after a different jury awarded former Tesla employee Owen Diaz $137 million, and Diaz agreed to a new trial for damages, which concluded with a $3.2 million settlement order in April. [Mercury News]
- A man was stabbed in San Francisco Friday evening on the 700 block of 22nd Street in Dogpatch and left with non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- Gas prices at one Bay Area Chevron station, in Menlo Park, have topped $7 per gallon as prices are on the rise once more. [SFGate]
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy is denying a rumor that he may be resigning from Congress altogether before his term is up. [CBS News]
Photo: SFist