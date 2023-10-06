- A Santa Rosa man, Ron Kuhlmeyer, 65, has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for operating an "obscene" website that published stories about the rape, torture ,and murder of children, including lifelike computer-generated images. He pled guilty to several counts of importation or transportation of obscene matters and one count of distributing obscene visual representations of sexual abuse of children. [Chronicle]
- The Martinez Refining Company apparently released (more) coke dust Friday morning, triggering an investigation from the Contra Costa County's health department and even a hazmat team response. (Coke dust, a byproduct of the petroleum refining process, has potential negative health impacts for neighbors.) [KTVU]
- As we head into the next presidential election cycle, there are new worries arising about AI-generated images that fake candidates’ voice or actions. Google has said that it will impose new labels on deceptive AI-generated political ads, and U.S. lawmakers are calling on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram to explain why they aren’t doing the same. [KPIX / AP]
- Amid the heat wave, San Francisco’s downtown jail and the more than 350 people there are baking. Reportedly, instead of air conditioning, there’s a “cooling system” that’s often broken, and apparently, two fights have broken out this week. [Mission Local]
- Missed the Friday afternoon Blue Angels event? Here’s a roundup and some videos. [KGO]
- The legacy of Dianne Feinstein must include the confusion and accusations about mental acuity surrounding her last Senate term, SFGATE’s politics editor Alex Shultz writes. [SFGATE]
- An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian on the tracks in Oakland Friday morning. [KNTV]
