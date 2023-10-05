- Thousands of Bay Area residents streamed through the SF City Hall rotunda on Wednesday to pay their respects to late Senator Dianne Feinstein. The lying-in-state was supposed to end at 7 p.m. but was extended to accommodate more of the many people in line, and Feinstein's coffin was escorted out of City Hall around 8:15 p.m. [ABC 7]
- Without much explanation, Feinstein's office sent out a press release late Wednesday saying that Thursday's memorial is no longer open to the public, "due to increased security." It seems like the memorial is still taking place outdoors at City Hall, though, but they aren't making any standing space available to the public. [ABC News]
- Nancy Pelosi offered her remembrances of her friend Dianne Feinstein in a piece published this morning by the Chronicle. "Over the years — especially when I was serving as speaker of the House — she would say to me in a loving and sisterly way: 'You don’t always have to be the one on the attack, you know. Other people can help with that.'"
- City Hall is closed to in-person services all day Thursday due to the Feinstein memorial, and Muni buses are being re-routed around Civic Center. [SF Gov]
- An ex-boyfriend has been charged with murder after remains recently found in Santa Clara County have been identified as 33-year-old Alyssa Salazar, who was reported missing on August 10. [NBC Bay Area]
- Meighan Leibert, the daughter of Berkeley Repertory Theater founder Michael Leibert, has written a memoir about her father titled The Man I Didn't Know. [Bay Area News Group]
- There was still no Powerball jackpot winner on Wednesday, so the pot has grown to $1.4 billion — though there were two $1.2 million 5/5 winners in Northern California, including one ticket sold in Vacaville. [ABC 7]
Photo: Patrick Perkins