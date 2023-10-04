- Fleet Week’s Blue Angels flyovers start Thursday, and this will happen amidst heat wave temperatures approaching 90 degrees. The Blue Angels Air Show technically does not begin until Friday, but a Fleet Week spokesperson says that “survey flights” would start Thursday afternoon, though they did not disclose times or locations. [Examiner]
Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives to pay his respects to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein as she lies in state in the Rotunda of San Francisco City Hall @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/cg4E9sMqBo— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) October 4, 2023
- Thursday’s memorial for Senator Dianne Feinstein will not be public, after officials announced last week that it would be public and outdoors. “Due to increased security, tomorrow’s memorial service for Senator Dianne Feinstein will no longer be open to the public. Only invited guests will have access to the service,” Feinstein’s office said in a Wednesday afternoon statement. “Those wishing to still view the memorial service are encouraged to instead watch it online.” Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci turned up today at Feinstein lying-in-state. [Chronicle]
- The Castro bar Badlands reopened at 4 p.m. Wednesday, after a closure of more than three years. Hoodline has exclusive pictures from inside the new Badlands, which features remodeled bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling mirrors. [Hoodline]
- The CDC is discontinuing COVID vaccination cards, and making vaccination records all-digital through your state Immunization Information Systems (IIS). [CNN]
- The California Highway Patrol will pay a $7 million settlement for shooting two unarmed car robbery suspects in 2020, to Brianna Colombo (who survived), and to the family of Erik Salgado (who did not survive). [Oaklandside]
- Union Square restaurant John’s Grill celebrated its 115th birthday Wednesday, and celebrated by handing out free lunches. [SFGate]
Image: Steven Bracco via Hoodline