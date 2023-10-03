An early June shooting on the Lower Haight’s Rose Street took the life of 25-year-old Yeurra Blaylock III, and now four San Francisco men have been arrested, charged, and are in custody for the killing.

San Francisco’s little-known Rose Street is a four-block long, non-continuous street a half-block north of Haight Street. It has three blocks between Market and Laguna streets, and another block between Buchanan and Webster streets. And that single block between Buchanan and Webster streets has seen some violence in recent years, with a 20-year-old shot and killed there in July 2022, and another fatal shooting there this past June, taking the life of 25-year-old Yeurra Blaylock III.

But a few months later, SFPD and DA Brooke Jenkins think they have their suspects. KRON4 reports that four suspects have been arrested and charged in Blaylock’s killing: 28-year-old Jeremiah Fisher, 24-year-old Deniro Gulley, 21-year-old Jamaree Willis, and 25-year-old Chase Goodspeed-Taylor.

According to a release from DA Jenkins’s office, all three were arrested in August 9, roughly two months after the killing (Goodspeed-Taylor was arrested in Alabama and extradited back). That same release also notes that all four were arraigned last Thursday, and all pleaded not guilty.

All four were indicted on murder and gun charges. Per KTVU, Gulley and Willis were also charged with 14 counts of burglary, while Taylor was charged with seven counts of burglary. Jenkins’s office also says that those three “committed these crimes while they were released from custody in felony offenses while on bail.”

SF County jail records show that all four men have remained in custody since their August 9 arrests. The same records show Fisher and Goodspeed-Taylor have court dates scheduled for October 6, with Gulley and Willis next scheduled to appear in court on October 31.

While arrests have been made, this remains an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View