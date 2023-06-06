There was a fatal shooting Monday evening on a residential block in the Lower Haight where another fatal shooting occurred almost exactly 11 months earlier.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:08 p.m. Monday, according to the SFPD, on the 400 block of Rose Street near Webster, in the Lower Haight.

Police dispatch informed arriving officers that the victim, a 25-year-old male, had been transported to the hospital before they arrived. Shortly thereafter, he was reportedly dropped off at an area hospital, and despite efforts by medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrest has been made.

This was San Francisco's 22nd homicide to date this year.

This block of Rose Street, half a block from Haight, extends between Webster and Buchanan streets. It was also the scene of a shooting on June 30, 2022 in which a 20-year-old male victim was shot and killed.

If anyone has information about Monday's shooting, they are asked to call the SFPD'a anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or you can send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Photo via Google Street View