The body of late Senator Dianne Feinstein was flown back to the Bay Area Saturday, and members of the public will be able to pay their respects this week at San Francisco City Hall.

Feinstein, who died Thursday night at home in Washington D.C., has returned to her hometown and will lie in state in the City Hall rotunda on Wednesday. Members of the public will be able to visit the body and sign a condolence book between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

It was apparently the senator's wish not to lie in state in Washington but to return to San Francisco and be buried here. A private funeral is happening Thursday at the Herbst Theater, and that will be followed by a private, family-only burial.

The funeral service will be simulcast in City Hall's North Light Court, and will be broadcast live online as well, starting at 1 p.m.

Feinstein's body returned to the Bay Area by military plane on Saturday evening, and was then transported by procession to Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco. "Feinstein's remains were accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and the senator's chief-of-staff," ABC 7 reports.

Feinstein died of natural causes at age 90, following a bout of singles in February that led to further complications and a rapid decline in her overall health.

On Sunday night, Governor Gavin Newsom named Feinstein's replacement in the Senate, 44-year-old Laphonza Butler. Butler, the president of political fundraising organization Emily's List, is Black and openly gay, and Newsom has reportedly not put on restrictions on whether Butler should run for a full term in 2024 against candidates already in the race, Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff.

Photo: Gordon Mak