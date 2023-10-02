- A man died Friday following an apparent fight on a hiking trail in Antioch. The death occurred on the Delta de Anza Regional Trail, and witnesses had seen two people fighting. [SFGate]
- At least one person is dead in a collision on eastbound I-80 near the Napa-Solano border. The crash happened at 4:19 a.m. this morning at the American Canyon Road onramp, east of American Canyon. [Bay City News]
- BART Police Interim Chief Kevin Franklin is set to be named permanently to the job today, after serving since the April retirement of former chief Ed Alvarez. [KTVU]
- English singer-songwriter Beth Orton, who performed at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass on Sunday, said her van had been broken into in SF the previous day — but she said there was nothing valuable inside. [Chronicle]
- Donald Trump said he would make an appearance in court today in New York in the fraud trial implicating his companies to fight for his name. [Associated Press]
- Justice Clarence Thomas recused himself Monday in a rare move in the court's decision not to hear an appeal from attorney John Eastman, who had clerked for Thomas, in a case involving Trump and the 2020 election. [New York Times]
- Giants' shortstop Brandon Crawford was honored by fans at Oracle Park Sunday after playing what might have been his last game as a Giant as he enters free agency. [SFBay]
