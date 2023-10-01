A police pursuit of suspects in an armed robbery and multiple auto burglaries took a turn in San Francisco on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and another individual sustaining injuries, according to authorities.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, San Francisco police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle linked to several thefts, as KTVU reported. The car fled, and when the police gave pursuit, the car reportedly collided with a "fixed object" near San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street near the Paul Avenue offramp of U.S. Highway 101, according to SFGATE.

After the crash, SFPD officers reportedly remove the vehicle’s occupants, and one of the suspects succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The second suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The collision is reportedly under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The San Francisco police union posted on social media that the suspects were a “car bippin' crew" that “spent day breaking into cars @ Palace of Fine Arts."