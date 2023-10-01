- Uh oh: The Golden State Warriors’ star forward Draymond Green has sprained his left ankle right before the team is set to start training for the season. His recovery could take up to six weeks, but the regular season starts at the end of Octopber. [KRON4]
- With the federal government shutdown narrowly averted, it looks like Fleet Week is a go. And here’s the schedule of events starting Monday. [KGO]
- An inmate at Marin County Jail was found dead early Sunday morning, apparently hanging inside their cell, according to authorities. The inmate’s identity hasn’t been released. [KTVU]
- The new COVID vaccine, which protects against the new strains of the virus, is here at Bay Area pharmacies and medical providers, but they’re in short supply and high demand. Most providers are still doing appointment only. [Chronicle]
- A suspected drunk driver crashed into a San Rafael police car around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, injuring the officer inside. [Chronicle]
- A mountain lion was spotted in Mill Valley, police said, near Camino Alto and Overhill Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday. [KPIX]
Feature image via Unsplash/Luke Zhang.