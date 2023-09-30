- Two earthquakes, separated by hundreds of miles, struck Northern California at the same time Saturday morning. At 8:26 a.m., a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Bridgeport in Mono County, along the coast near the Oregon border, and simultaneously, a 4.7 magnitude quake occurred approximately 2 miles southwest of Ferndale in Humboldt County, near the Nevada border. [Chronicle]
- In a strange turn of events, two separate morning homicides a few days apart occurred in a San Leandro 24-Hour Fitness gym parking lot, and police are investigating whether these incidents were random acts or if they are somehow connected. The first happened on Thursday, September 14, near noon, when police found a deceased male in a car in the gym’s shopping mall, the Bayfair Center, apparently suffering from gunshot wounds, and subsequently, on Sunday, September 17, another man was found dead inside a car with apparent gunshot wounds around 10:40 a.m. [KRON4]
- Authorities have issued a “Silver Alert” for a missing at-risk senior in Alameda County. The senior, Donna Siuespino, 63, was last seen Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Albany, and anyone who sees her is urged to call 911. [KPIX]
- It looks like the chilly, drizzly weather should improve in San Francisco by Saturday afternoon, leaving Sunday’s Hardly Strictly Festival dry (hopefully). [Chronicle]
- San Francisco city politicians are mourning the death of the late Mayor and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, and the City Hall’s flags are all being flown at half-staff. [KTVU]
- Former SF Mayor Willie Brown offered an interview to KGO to speak on her legacy, calling her "a legend" and an "icon for women in politics."
- And now, the question is: Who will Gov. Gavin Newsom choose to replace her? [NYT]
- California inmate Jose Francisco Velasquez, who went on a killing spree in Monterey County in the 1960s at the age of 24, is now 81 and has been granted parole, but prosecutors say they will fight against his scheduled release. [KRON4]
Image via Unsplash/Lili Popper.