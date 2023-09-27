Organizers of the free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival just announced a new and welcome feature at this year's event: a 'General Store' selling a variety of picnic supplies and more.

You'll still need to bring your own beer — and unlike at, say, Outside Lands, Hardly Strictly has always welcomed coolers and lawn chairs. But new to the fest this year will be a General Store where you can buy everything from a sunhat to a phone charger to a five-pound bag of ice.

The full list of offerings can be seen below, and as you can see it includes sunblock ($15), Clamato juice ($5), Hostess snacks ($5), and Tapatio hot sauce ($5), in addition to a whole punch of personal care items you may need once stuck out in Golden Gate Park — mostly priced at $5.

The festival map is below, and you can see the location of the General Store circled at the center, in the middle of Hellman Hollow, between the Arrow Stage and the Banjo Stage.



If you don't want to bring all your own food supplies, there will be vendors on hand in the center of the fest near the General Store, and in Lindley Meadow — though there will likely be long lines.

As always, you are allowed to bring beer and other beverages in non-glass containers.

This year's festival features first-time appearances by Rufus Wainwright and Rickie Lee Jones — Jones is one of the "headliners" on Saturday, playing just before Steve Earle on the Banjo Stage, and Wainwright will be opening for perennial Hardly Strictly headliner Emmylou Harris on Sunday. And the great Soul Queen of New Orleans Irma Thomas will be last up on the Rooster Stage on Saturday.

See the full schedule here.

