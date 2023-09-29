- A 24-year-old San Francisco woman has been arrested and faces charges including retail theft and grand theft for allegedly stealing over $34,000 in merchandise from several Walgreens stores around the city. Savannah Church, also known as Ashley West, was arrested Wednesday, and she apparently has three other open cases in San Francisco alone, along with open cases in San Mateo and Alameda counties. [KPIX]
- SF Giants’ general manager Gabe Kapler is officially out after the team choked in the second half of the season. He'd been managing the team for four seasons, after he managed the Philadelphia Phillies. [KTVU]
- San Francisco police arrest in connection with a vicious Wednesday afternoon attack on three people at the historic Shaw candy store, in the West Portal neighborhood. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Parmjit Singh Janda, apparently struck the store’s owner, manager, and a shopper. [SFGATE / Chronicle]
- Yelp ranked the U.S.’ top 100 taco spots (and one out of every three in the top 50 were in California). San Francisco’s? The Mission’s El Gallo Giro Taco Truck.
- A man was found dead in Golden Gate Park on Thursday morning, according to SFPD, but no foul play is suspected. [Chronicle]
- A suspect has been arrested in Tupac Shakur’s murdeer: 60-year-old Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who has long publicly claimed to be “one of the last living witnesses” of the fatal drive-by shooting. [NYT]
- Twitter’s (or X’s) new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, spoke at a tense and uncomfortable live interview at a tech conference in Orange County, trying to affirm X's path to profitability and convince the skeptical audience she wasn’t just a figurehead. [Vox]
Image via Unsplash/Casey Horner.