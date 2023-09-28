- The Oakland Police Commission is holding a town hall Thursday evening to discuss the ongoing search for a new police chief — or to discuss reinstating fired Chief LeRonne Armstrong. Oakland Police Commission Chairperson Tyfahra Milele says "It's important because we need to hear from the community." [KRON4]
- Here's video of President Biden arriving back at Air Force One at SFO on Wednesday, before takeoff. [KPIX]
- There was a major backup this morning approaching the eastbound Dumbarton Bridge due to a gravel spill and two traffic collisions, including one in which a man was ejected from his vehicle. [KTVU]
- Some of the highest elevations in the Sierra may see some early-season snowfall this weekend. [Chronicle]
- Federal prosecutors are accusing Donald Trump's lawyers of intentionally dragging their feet in the classified documents case. [New York Times]
- Irish-born actor Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, has died at age 82. [Associated Press]
- There was no big Powerball winner Wednesday — though someone in East San Jose is $800,000 richer — and the jackpot has now swelled to $925 million. [Mercury News]
Photo: Tyler Casey