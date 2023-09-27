- A man was shot and injured Wednesday morning by Fairfield police after he was seen carrying a possible firearm near Grange Middle School in Fairfield. The police are not giving a lot of details, but they said that they were called to the area at 1:16 p.m. and after encountering the man, shots were fired, and he was hospitalized with injuries. [NBC Bay Area]
- Jonah Jeremiah Roper, the man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in her Berkeley hills home on Saturday, was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment today, but he did not appear. He's been resceduled for an arraignment Thursday morning. [Berkeleyside]
- While in San Francisco today, President Biden pledged to issue an executive order this fall to address "responsible innovation" in the field of artificial intelligence. "We can’t kid ourselves, there's profound risks if we don’t do it well," Biden said. [Chronicle]
- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday that SF resident Shaka Jinks, 24, and San Mateo resident Breanna Jones, 18, have been charged in connection with a brazen, organized retail theft at a Lululemon store on Fillmore Street last week. Police recovered $7,290 in stolen merchandise from the pair, who were with two juvenile accomplices at the time. [KRON4]
- John Arthur Getreu, the 79-year-old convicted serial killer who was just in recent years convicted of two Bay Area murders in 1973 and 1974, has died in prison. [KTVU]
- In addition to ruining Fleet Week, the impending government shutdown next week could impact nearby national parks, including Point Reyes and Alcatraz. [Chronicle]
- The D.C. circuit judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump, Tanya S. Chutkan, has denied a request that she recuse herself. [New York Times]
Photo: Paul Kim