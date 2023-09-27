The 400-year-old Austrian beer Trumer Pils is opening its first-ever US taproom in Berkeley next weekend, and celebrating with an Oktoberfest party that will feature some of their other Bavarian-inspired lagers (and costume contests).

The popular Austrian pilsner Trumer Pils has been around for 400 years. But if you’ve drank any here in the US since 2004, it was brewed right here in the Bay Area, at their Berkeley brewery at Fourth and Camelia streets (who’s technical name is "Trumer Pils Brauerei"). That brewery brews all of the Trumer Pils sold in America, and imports all of its ingredients from Austria, save for the water.

Image: trumerpilsusa via Instagram

But that brewery is about to add on Trumer’s first taproom in the United States. And they’ll do it with a Trumer Oktoberfest Grand Opening on Saturday, October 7 (12-6 p.m.), with plenty of beers, Bavarian food, live music from Polkageist West, a stein hoisting contest, b﻿eer maiden look-alike and best dressed contests, with the whole shebang being hosted by Broke-Ass Stuart.

“This is Trumer Brewery’s first Taproom in the United States,” a Trumer USA representative confirms to SFist. “We have been located in Berkeley since 2004 (celebrating 20 years in 2024!), and while we previously had a small tasting room upstairs, we’ve never had a full taproom with food or styles other than Trumer Pils being poured.”

Parenthetically, those new styles will include Keller Pils, Vienna Lager, Schwarzbier, Munich Helles, Flensburger Pils, and naturally, Trumer Pils.

“Our new taproom features a pilot brewery where we are brewing styles in line with our heritage; mostly Bavarian-inspired lagers,” the representative adds. “In addition to the beers on tap, we also have a menu that is inspired by our heritage.”

The menu is available online, and it’s very much the bratwurst, potato salad, and deviled eggs fare you’d expect at an Oktoberfest event. Yes there are giant warm pretzels on the menu, courtesy Berkeley’s Squabisch Bakery.

With the new Trumer Taproom, there seems to be a little taproom renaissance bubbling up in the East Bay, with the recent additions of a Cellarmaker beer garden in Berkeley and their sister Cellarmaker Taproom in Oakland.

Trumer Oktoberfest is Saturday, October 7, 12-6 p.m. at Trumer Pils Brauerei (1404 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA). Tickets here

Image: Jana C. via Yelp