The Detroit-style pizza and craft beer of Cellarmaker is making its way to the East Bay, as the brewer recently opened its Berkeley beer garden, and its anticipated Oakland brewery and taproom is coming next month.

Bay Area beer and pizza aficionados currently know Cellarmaker Brewing Co. just as the SF Cellarmaker House of Pizza at Mission and Valencia Streets in Mission-Bernal. That’s because the long-running Cellarmaker SoMa taproom on Howard Street closed this past December, but not after announcing splashy plans to open a much larger taproom in Oakland at the former Blue Bottle warehouse on Webster Street.

That Oakland taproom has been much-delayed, but the Chronicle reports that its opening “is due in late August.” But in other significant Cellarmaker news, the Chron also reports that Cellarmaker has opened a Berkeley beer garden, though currently with a menu of “just snacks.”

The Cellarmaker Berkeley beer garden opened July 14 in the former home of the Rare Barrel brewery, which Cellarmaker acquired in late 2022. Once the Oakland taproom opens, Cellarmaker will complete its transition to having a much larger footprint in Oakland than in San Francisco.

“In selling beers to bars, we saw people are really going for the beers in the East Bay,” Cellarmaker co-founder Connor Casey said. “We felt demand was strong and we love the energy here.”

Cellarmaker, known for its soft pale ales and crisp lagers, is open in Berkeley and soon to open in Oakland https://t.co/qw4l1k8Vzo — Chronicle Food (@SFChronicleFood) July 26, 2023

Once both East Bay locations are open, Cellarmaker’s beer production capacity will increase from the 2,000 barrels per year they had in SoMa, to 4,000 barrels of beer with the combined Berkeley and Oakland locations. The Berkeley location is much larger, though the Oakland location will have the full Cellarmaker Pizza menu. The Berkeley menu will be more limited, and per the Chronicle, “will be available in about six weeks.”

Image: Alexander G. via Yelp