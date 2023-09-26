- 200 Oakland businesses are going on "strike" today to protest the need for more public safety. The businesses want help from the FBI and sheriff's department, saying the police have failed to keep the streets safe for business. [KPIX]
- The Sigma Chi fraternity house on the UC Berkeley campus was raided by campus police recently after a sign was spotted on the building's roof that had been stolen from outside a university dorm. The sign, worth $25,000, constitutes grand theft and felony vandalism, but no arrests have been made. [East Bay Times]
- A carjacking was thwarted last month by two good Samaritans who work at a karate school on Oakland's Piedmont Avenue — and video shows them coming out and smashing the suspect's vehicle's windows with sticks. [KTVU]
- A new study has found that Alameda and San Joaquin counties have, for the last decade, had the highest rates of violent crime of any of California's 15 largest counties. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Unified School District is facing a possible strike by custodial workers in the coming weeks. [KPIX]
- Due to ongoing litigation between the City of Santa Clara and the 49ers, none of the $8.8 million that Levi's Stadium made on non-NFL events last year is going to the city. [Mercury News]
- The California Energy Commission on Monday celebrated the fact that the state had reached a milestone goal of 10,000 EV super-charging stations two years early. [NBC Bay Area]
- Bay Area band Journey has announced a 50th anniversary tour with no scheduled dates in the Bay Area, at least not yet. [Chronicle]
Photo: Will Truettner