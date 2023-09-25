- A San Francisco police officer is facing felony DUI charges in connection with an injury crash in Hillsborough last December. SFPD Officer Jason Hernandez is accused of driving drunk near the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Chateau Drive in Hillsborough on December 15, and hitting a vehicle stopped at a stop sign, causing the female driver of that vehicle to go to the hospital with injuries. [Chronicle]
- All California schools will have to provide gender-neutral bathrooms by July 2026. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new bill into law Saturday that codifies what many schools in the state are already providing, and it requires cultural competency training to school staff members on LGBTQ+ issues. [Bay Area News Group]
- Amazon just announced a deal to take a large minority stake in SF-based AI startup Anthropic, investing up to $4 billion as part of a strategic partnership. The initial investment will be $1.5 billion, and as part of the deal, Anthropic will use Amazon Web Services' Trainium chips to power future AI models. [SF Business Times]
- The California High-Speed Rail project just received a $202 million grant from the Department of Transportation. [Fresno Bee]
- Thanks to an amendment from state Sen. Scott Wiener added to a housing bill that's now on the governor's desk, the state will review SF's progress in meeting its new housing goals annually starting next spring, which will ramp up the pressure to approve new projects. [Chronicle]
- A 14-year-old Oakland girl, Roxana Ramirez, has been missing since Friday, and Oakland police have put out an alert for the at-risk teenager. [KTVU]
- The woman killed last week in a domestic-related shooting at an Albany auto dealership has been identified as 24-year-old mother of one Alona Gallon, and the alleged shooter, who is also dead, was the father of her 7-year-old son. [KTVU]
- Donald Trump was seen in a video posted to X/Twitter and then deleted saying he wanted to buy a "Trump edition" Glock handgun at a South Carolina gun shop, raising questions about whether it would be legal to sell Trump a gun while he's under federal indictment. [New York Times]
- Even though they are not (yet) running against each other for any office, there will be a televised debate between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on November 30 on Fox News, moderated by Sean Hannity, at a location still to be determined. [Chronicle]
Photo: Darwin Bell/Instagram