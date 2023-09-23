- One person was killed Friday night in a shooting near Oakland's Lake Temescal. The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 6500 block of Broadway Terrace, and no information about the victim has been released. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning in Santa Rosa following a tip that they had plans to bring a firearm to Montgomery High School to "harm" another student. The two teens were found by police in possession of a .38 caliber handgun and gang-related clothing. [KTVU]
- The housing market is very hot in Fremont, and in August, the East Bay city overtook San Francisco as the most expensive Bay Area city in which to buy a home. [Chronicle]
- The contest to design a new "I Voted" sticker for the City of San Francisco had its submission deadline on Friday, and residents will get to vote on the finalists starting October 10. [KPIX]
- Today is the last day of business for the Banana Republic location at Two Embarcadero Center. [KRON4]
- Today is the annual Coastal Cleanup Day, in which volunteers across California come out with bags, buckets, and pickers and remove debris from beaches up and down the coast. [Chronicle]
- Following a 4.5M earthquake on Monday near Westley in Stanislaus County, there have been a swarm of quakes in the area, including a 3.3M quake that struck this morning at 9 a.m. [Chronicle]
Photo: Megan O'Hanlon