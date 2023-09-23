ABC 7 stumbled on a curious story Friday involving a San Francisco man who had tracked his own stolen camera equipment to a spot on Leavenworth Street that is apparently already known to police.

Perhaps this story just blew the cover off some sort of sting operation? But ABC 7's Dan Noyes met up with the victim of a car break-in in Oakland, Justin Schuck, who was able to track his stolen camera and drone — to which he'd attached tracking devices — to the 300 block of Leavenworth Street in San Francisco.

Schuck had left $24,000 in new equipment hidden, he thought, in the back of a rented Tesla that he parked near the YMCA on Broadway in downtown Oakland, while he had lunch two weeks ago. He came out to find his car window smashed and the equipment gone. And while he hadn't had time to insure it, he did put tracking devices on it, and saw the spot in the Tenderloin where it ended up.

When he called the SFPD to report this, an officer said, "Oh, yeah that's a known fencing operation. Everybody in the Bay Area knows that they can bring their stolen goods and offload them there."

So why isn't the SFPD just raiding this place, given that it's a block and a half from Tenderloin Station? The question doesn't get answered in the report, but something might be in the works.

ABC 7 reached out to Supervisor Dean Preston's office, and they replied with a statement: ""Our office has repeatedly engaged departments about the various challenges on the 300 block of Leavenworth and our understanding is that this block is part of a joint field operation that includes various departments and the SFPD."

Meanwhile, Schuck is left with no recourse but to start a GoFundMe to replace his camera equipment, which he is using to make a living in film production while pursuing an MFA at San Francisco State. He's also working on a documentary about the sober social space the Castro Country Club.

Previously: SF Sees More Than 20,000 Car Break-Ins a Year, Arrests Made Around 1% of the Time