- There are signs that the late-summer swell of COVID cases in California has peaked, and is slowing down. Hospital admissions across the state fell by around 8% this past week, going from an average of 395 to 366 per day, and wastewater surveillance in the Bay Area has shown a downward trend since mid-August. [Chronicle]
- The chair of SF-based private equity firm Genstar Capital, Jean-Pierre "J-P" Conte, is being sued by an ex-girlfriend for assault in a Colorado state court. [Bloomberg]
- A California appeals court today ruled that a Bay Area woman can sue Facebook for encouraging insurance companies to steer their ads away from women and older people. [Chronicle]
- In remarks today at Notre Dame, following the latest revelation about Clarence Thomas's ethical iffiness, Justice Elena Kagan said she thinks the Supreme Court should adopt an ethics code. [New York Times]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom and California's Insurance Commissioner announced Friday a sweeping overhaul of the state's home insurance market, allowing for rate increases that factor in wildfire and weather risks. [KTVU]
- A Nebraska mother who pleaded guilty to giving abortion pills to her daughter has now been sentenced to two years in prison. [New York Times]
