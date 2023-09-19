- You’ve noticed that Bay Area skies were very smoky today? It’s only going to get worse, and may peak Wednesday evening. The smoke is of course from northern California and Oregon wildfires, and it may be making our skies hazy through Thursday. [Chronicle]
- Google is integrating its AI chatbot Bard into Gmail, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and other Google apps. Right now this looks like an opt-in feature, and while Gmail’s search function can be pretty frustrating, the company does not offer many specifics on how this would be an improvement. [KPIX]
- The Department of Justice is investigating some possibly undisclosed perks Elon Musk may be getting from Tesla. TechCrunch explains that perks are illegal if they’re not disclosed and worth more than $10,000, and Musk may have been gifted a strange, rumored “glass house” in Austin, Texas. [TechCrunch]
- Speaking of TechCrunch, their annual conference TechCrunch Disrupt started Tuesday, and they’ve posted video of their Day One highlights which featured Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Jobs’s son Reed Jobs. [TechCrunch]
- Some smash-and-grabbers drove their car into a Berkeley Lululemon Tuesday morning and then robbed the place thoroughly. [NBC Bay Area]
- A multi-car pile-up around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-580 in Oakland required one person to be rescued from a burning car, and one individual is dead. [KTVU]
- FEMA says California tops the list of states with identified vulnerabilities to wildfires, earthquakes, and heatwaves, and is establishing “Community Disaster Resilience Zones” to mitigate such events. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: @sf_edie via Twitter