- Public health officials in three Bay Area counties issued new mask mandates this week for healthcare professionals. Workers in patient care facilities in Sonoma, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties now have to mask up again as COVID numbers continue to tick up. [KTVU]
- Smoky conditions persist today from Northern California and southern Oregon wildfires, and will continue into tomorrow, until wind patterns shift. Dry northerly winds will also increase the fire risk here in the Bay Area as well, particularly in the North Bay. [Chronicle]
- Oakland's City Council meeting last night dragged on well past midnight, and the council approved the potential hiring of more 911 dispatchers and more police. [KTVU]
- A 13-year-0ld boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Oakland Tuesday night, near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East 21st Street. [East Bay Times]
- Google is extending the lifespan of Chromebook software, following a report on how local school districts were having to recycle the laptops after their software expired. [Mercury News]
- A 52-year-old Danville woman, Gina Suzanne Lonestar, was just sentenced to 22 months in prison for embezzling over $1.7 million from her former employer, Men's Wearhouse. [East Bay Times]
- There's a strange liquidation sale going on down at the former Nordstrom in the former Westfield Centre, with furniture and mannequins all up for grabs. [SFGate]