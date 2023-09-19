- Home-buying in California has just hit a 33-year low, thanks to stubborn pricing and high interest rates. The rate at which people are purchasing homes in California is 32% off the previous 12-month period, and lower than during the depth of the Great Recession. [Bay Area News Group]
- Firefighters in West Oakland this morning were fighting a blaze at a two-story residential building in the area of San Pablo and Mead avenues that led to a partial collapse. It's unclear how many residents were displaced. [KPIX]
- There was a 4.4M earthquake in Stanislaus County Monday evening, in the Central Valley. It was one of 10 quakes that rattled the Central Valley last night. [KTVU]
- Residents of Oakland's Laurel District are planning an outreach effort to curb violence after a stray bullet killed a mother of two last weekend while she was inside her home. [KPIX]
- San Francisco's "actual summer" that typically arrives around now is late in arriving, and the forecast shows warm but not very warm weather for the next two weeks. [Chronicle]
- A 26-year-old man, Brett Badiali, was arrested in Benecia Monday after a brief crime spree that began with stealing a tip jar and ended with two carjacking attempts. [KPIX]
- KQED has a profile of Japantown fixture Lena Turner, 93, who's credited with opening San Francisco's first ramen shop in the Japantown mall in 1976. [KQED]
Photo: Fern M. Lomibao