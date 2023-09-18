- Elon Musk says X a.k.a Twitter may begin charging all users a fee to use the platform to discourage inauthentic accounts. During his talk today with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk said, "The single most important reason that we’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system is it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots." [Chronicle]
- Not long after that debacle with all payment systems going down for a day, the CEO of Square, Alyssa Henry, is stepping down and Jack Dorsey is stepping in temporarily. [KPIX]
- In case you missed the news, Jellybean, the wine bar that replaced Oakland's Hi Felicia restaurant in Oakland from the same owner Imana, has closed after just two months in business. [Chronicle]
- Steph Curry surprised some high school basketball players last week from Oakland Tech's Lady Bulldawgs team, giving them some free Curry 10 sneakers at an Alameda shop. [KTVU]
- A new music festival, All Day Music, is coming to North Beach this weekend. [Hoodline]
- That Ed Sheeran concert on Saturday did indeed break attendance records at Levi's with a total of nearly 80,000 attending. [Chronicle]
- Tablehopper broke the news in June that the building that houses Turtle Tower in SF's Little Saigon was for sale, and now the well-loved 23-year-old restaurant is closed. [Eater]
Photo: Kelly Sikkema