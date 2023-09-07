If you were trying to pay for something with Square or Cash App today and had a problem, you're not alone. Square, and its Cash App, both apps were experiencing major issues Thursday.

The website Downdetector was showing over 18,000 reports of Square being down on Thursday just after noon. Similarly, Cash App was being reported down by more than 8,000 users and counting.

"Our engineers are all actively working on a fix to address this disruptions [sic] and have now received confirmation that Balance and Transfers are currently affected by this disruption," Square said in a statement.

CashApp tweeted, "We're aware of an issue that's affecting multiple features of the app and are actively investigating. Please visit https://status.cash.app for the most recent updates."

An update at that link as of 2:51 p.m. PT says, "Your patience is greatly appreciated while we work to investigate this issue. As a reminder, please do not attempt to log out of your Cash App account in the meantime."

Bet that message really made it to many users!!

It's unclear whether this rolling into a full-blown crisis, and the tech pubs haven't even reported on it yet. KRON4 was the first outlet to report on the outages locally.

It is clear these outages are having real-world consequences in the age of widespread digital payments for everything.

My son is stranded, can’t get him a ride home because the app is down 🤷🏽‍♀️ — RainbowFvckinRandolph🌈 (@mommymikrazy85) September 7, 2023 My only question is will I be receiving the money that I cashed out to the app during this “down time” — Yung Swagg (@realyungswagg) September 7, 2023

Square changed its name to Block back in late 2021, signaling co-founder Jack Dorsey's increasing focus on crypto and blockchain technology. Cash App, originally called Square Cash, first launched in 2013.

Photo: Clay Banks/Unsplash