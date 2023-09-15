It’s technically the final weekend of the summer, and SF has free-admission culture fairs and festivals all over town, culminating with Sunday’s 44th annual Haight-Ashbury Street Fair.

Yes, this is technically the final weekend of Summer 2023, as the autumnal equinox is next Friday, September 22 at precisely 11:49 p.m. And San Francisco will be celebrating the last weekend of summer with a slew of free events (though you may have to dodge a little drizzle) as this weekend offers a free Greek Food Festival, the inaugural Sunset Night Market, and the 44th annual Haight-Ashbury Street Fair.

SF Greek Food Festival

The 72nd annual SF Greek Food Festival is already underway, having opened at 12 noon Friday at Annuciation Cathedral (245 Valencia Street, at Clinton Park). It also runs from noon -10 pm. Saturday and noon - 8 p.m. Sunday, According to organizers, “The three-day food festival will offer for purchase a wide variety of freshly homemade Greek food, including Spanakopita, Moussaka, Gemista (stuffed peppers), Gyros, and other meat and vegetarian options. Greek desserts and wine will also be available for purchase.” Additionally, there will be traditional dance performances, live Greek music in both new and classic styles, and DJ Jukebox C on the turntables.

Sunset Night Market

None other than Chef Martin Yan will be in the Sunset Friday evening for the inaugural Sunset Night Market, organized by the Sunset Mercantile folks who also organize the Sunset’s farmer’s markets. It runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday night on Irving Street between 20th and 23rd avenues, with organizers promising “A family-friendly night market inspired by the night markets of Asia, featuring local food, entertainment, activities, merchants, and artists.” And while this is the first ever such event, it may be a springboard to monthly First Friday events in the Sunset, starting next spring.

Haight-Ashbury Street Fair

After a date switcheroo last year, the Haight-Ashbury Street Fair is now a mid-September street fair being held this Sunday. And to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Main Stage at Stanyan Street features DJ Qbert, the Excelsior District native of Invisibl Skratch Piklz fame, plus DJ Mind Motion and San Quinn. There will also be live music at the Mason Street stage, plus the artists, vendors, and food for which this fair is known, lasting from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Or if you’d rather get your peacock-feather hat on Sunday, the Emperor Norton Place Celebration will honor all things Emperor Norton at the newly renamed Emperor Norton Way in Chinatown, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday.

