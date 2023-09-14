- That massive sinkhole that broke out Monday on Fillmore Street could take up to six weeks to repair. And the intersection of Green and Fillmore streets will be closed off entirely every day from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. for the duration “in order to stage construction equipment,” according to San Francisco Water Power Sewer. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom pledged $267 million to fight organized retail theft, and San Francisco will get $17 million of that sum. A total of 55 California cities will share the unprecedented sum to fight retail theft, which will go to police departments, sheriff’s offices, and district attorney’s offices. [KGO]
- The first candidate for Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s District 3 seat will be announcing her candidacy Friday, and it’s former SFMTA board member Sharon Lai. Peskin of course will be termed out at the end of 2024. And if you want to get a sense of Lai’s politics, draw your own conclusions that she will be joined at her announcement by former supervisors Norman Yee, Jane Kim, and Sandra Lee Fewer. [Sharon Lai for D3 Supervisor]
- Caltrain is rolling out a new weekday schedule a week from Monday (September 25), which is intended to better align for commuters connecting at the Millbrae BART station. [Hoodline]
- A man in his 50s was stabbed around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning near a Chase ATM in Berkeley, and while there’s no suggestion he was actually using the ATM, he did go into the vestibule to call for help. He is currently listed as being in stable condition. [Bay Area News Group]
- Bad news for Elon Musk, as laid-off Twitter employees who didn’t get their full severance have forced the company into settlement talks, which means they’ll likely get some more (but probably not all) of the money they’re owed. [Bloomberg]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist