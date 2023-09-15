- We're in for a cloudy weekend, and it could be drizzly too. Sigh. Some uncommon September drizzle is in the forecast starting Friday night, due to an abundance of moisture in the air and an area of low pressure swirling around us. [Chronicle]
- Around 300,000 Bay Area residents went back to working in offices in 2022. The number of Bay Area residents reporting that they worked from home was down to 26% from 35% according to newly released census data. [Bay Area News Group]
- Director Spike Lee and actress Viola Davis were part of a discussion Thursday at Dreamforce about AI and creativity. Lee said, "I don't even like autotune," and Davis said, "My fear is that people don't care about art... My fear is fast food, right? Fast food emotion. Fast food art." [SF Business Times]
- Castro mainstay bar/nightclub Badlands, closed since March 2020, is getting set to reopen in time for Castro Street Fair in two weeks, with the plywood finally coming off the windows. [Hoodline]
- San Francisco may be getting $17M from the state to help fight retail crime, but Oakland isn't getting anything because the city missed an application deadline. [ABC 7]
- Facing a shortage of police officers, the City of Antioch is now offering $30,000 signing bonuses for entry-level officers transferring from other jurisdictions. [East Bay Times]
- Auto workers at three plants owned by the Big Three Detroit automakers went on strike at midnight last night, in the first strike of its kind to target three companies at once. [New York Times]
