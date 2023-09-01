Oakland is seeing another tragic week of fatal shootings — and it is feeling like a repeat of last year, with the homicide count rapidly approaching the deadly toll of 2022.

The week began with a fatal shooting on Sunday in East Oakland. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 42-year-old Deneisha Huey, and she was shot near 82nd Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard — SFist noted this Monday along with a second fatal shooting in the East Bay town of Rodeo that also occurred over the weekend.

Two men were killed in separate shooting incidents on Monday in Oakland. In the first incident, two men were shot, one of them fatally, at a residence near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and International Boulevard around 5 p.m. Around 9:50 p.m., another man was fatally shot in a vehicle near 37th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near the Longfellow neighborhood.

Just after midnight Wednesday, as KTVU reports, two people were shot, one fatally, near East 18th Street and 5th Avenue.

Later that day, around 4:45 p.m., a woman was killed when gunfire erupted outside a funeral reception near 3rd and Linden streets.

Another woman was killed hours later, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, in a shooting at a homeless encampment at East 12th Street and 16th Avenue in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood.

This brings the total number of homicides to 79 for the year. Oakland saw 82 homicides by this time last year, in a year that has been described as especially deadly for the city — with 120 killings by the time the year was out.

The Bay Area has seen an alarming trend in fatal shootings since before the pandemic, with a total of 309 criminal homicides last year across the region's 15 most populous cities. That was a 50 percent uptick from 2019.

San Francisco is also seeing more homicides, with 37 recorded so far this year — compared to 33 at this time last year.

Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland, who has been a frequent commenter on gun violence in Oakland in recent years, spoke yet again to KTVU, saying, "We really need to come together as a community," and, "Incarceration should have rehabilitation measures to make sure when they come out, they're better than when they went in."

Jackson added, "We pay for safety, we pay for protection, and we pay good money, good taxes. Oakland pays some of the highest taxes, I think, in all of Alameda County, and we get less services."

