Gunshots rang out at Oakland's Skyline High at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, and the school was put on lockdown for about three hours. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. according to NBC Bay Area’s Velena Jones. No one was injured, and police have two students in custody as suspects. [ Bay Area News Group ]

Might be time to hit the panic button on Nick Bosa's holdout from the 49ers, because the season opener against the Steelers is in just five days, at 10 a.m. PT Sunday. The Athletic's Tim Kawakami speculates that Bosa wants the largest contract for a non-quarterback in league history, and he faults the 49ers for assuming that Bosa would blink first. [ The Athletic ]

An invasive breed of fruit flies is threatening to destroy crops in California, and parts of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and Cupertino are under quarantine. It's not a human quarantine, but nearly 112 square miles of Santa Clara County farmlands have orders to not move any produce off their property. [ SFGate ]

As SF has more than 1,000 units intended as homeless housing just sitting vacant, Supervisor Dean Preston is on a warpath to get 500 of those units filled within the next 90 days. [ Chronicle ]

A man was wounded in Potrero Hill after being shot Monday at about 12:15 p.m. on Cesar Chavez Street near 280, and police are seeking leads. [ KPIX ]

The previously unnamed person who died at Burning Man this year, identified today as 32-year-old Leon Reece, had a possible cause of death mentioned, as the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that "The cause and manner of death are pending investigation, but drug intoxication is suspected.” [ SF Standard ]

And if you still want more Burning Man action, the Temple burn is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday night, and will be streamed live online. [Burning Man Webcast]

