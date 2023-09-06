- A disease that's spread through urine is killing sea lions around the Bay Area, specifically along the Sonoma coast. This is different than a sea lion and dolphin die-off that has been happening in Southern California, experts say, which is being caused by a neurotoxin from algae. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle has taken a deep look at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and how it came back from the "dead" following the collapse of the steel industry in the 1970s. The story of Pittsburgh's rebirth may or may not be comparable to SF, which has seen multiple booms and busts in the last 30 years. [Chronicle]
- After shots were fired at Oakland's Skyline High School on Tuesday, all classes at the school were canceled Wednesday, with some parents calling for metal detectors to be installed. [KTVU]
- Southbound I-280 was briefly shut down Tuesday night following a report of a freeway shooting. [ABC 7]
- Rep. John Garamendi, who represents Solano County in Congress, is now saying that those billionaires' plan to build a new utopian city next to Travis Air Force Base is a "serious threat" to the base itself. [ABC 7]
- San Mateo County is reckoning with the fact that all five homicides in the county so far this year have been domestic violence-related. [KTVU]
- President Biden has nominated East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee to be part of a delegation to the U.N. General Assembly next month. [KTVU]
- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a reward Tuesday of $5,000 for help finding the person responsible for the shooting of an endangered California condor in Hollister last year. [NBC Bay Area]
- We can now confirm that Emmylou Harris will be returning to close out Hardly Strictly Bluegrass this year, and M. Ward and Shakey Graves have also been added to the lineup. [Chronicle]
