- It's the eighth annual Bay Area Transit Month, and BART is hoping to boost ridership. BART will be running trains with fewer cars, in an effort to make trains safer and easier to police by patrol officers. [KPIX]
- The former lead singer of Bay Area band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, has died at age 56. Harwell retired from performing in 2021 for health reasons after being seen performing visibly very intoxicated at a music festival in New York. [KTVU]
- A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed since Wednesday due to a crack that appeared in the Royal Arches cliffside, creating a potential hazard to hikers. [Chronicle]
- Tourism seems to be up in SF this Labor Day weekend, which has been a boost for some businesses. [KPIX]
- A group of San Francisco firefighters has returned home after spending a week helping the recovery effort on Maui. [KRON4]
- The San Geronimo Valley of West Marin County, which has one of four groves of old-growth redwood trees in the county, is getting desginated hiking trails for the first time. [Chronicle]
- San Jose’s Fox Tale Fermentation Project has released a Solidarity Ale, a beer meant to support laid off workers at SF's Anchor Brewing Company. [NBC Bay Area]
Top Photo: Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs during KAABOO Del Mar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 15, 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)