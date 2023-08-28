- A 24-year-old man was struck by a car while walking his dog Saturday night in Santa Rosa, in an apparent hit-and-run. A 65-year-old driver of a white SUV has been arrested for the crime. [Bay City News]
- A young mother with an 8-year-old son was fatally shot in Rodeo on Saturday evening, apparently while in her vehicle on Rodeo Drive. [KTVU]
- A woman, said to be in her 40s, was fatally shot Sunday night on the 3400 block of 82nd Avenue in East Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price held a second community meeting over the weekend to allow Oakland residents to question her policies in an open forum. [KTVU]
- Silicon Valley had its Pride Parade on Sunday, and there are photos. [Bay Area News Group]
- Santa Clara is deciding whether to declare Beyonce its honorary mayor and give her a key to the city, like they did last month with Taylor Swift... [NBC Bay Area]
- The judge in Trump's federal election-interference trial, the one taking place in DC, has scheduled a trial date today for March 4, potentially putting it in conflict with at least two other trials he will be facing. [New York Times]
- The historic Rio movie theater in Monte Rio is for sale, with an asking price of $1.5 million. [Chronicle]
Photo: Taisia Karaseva