- A somewhat chilly Labor Day weekend is on the horizon, even with chances of a light drizzle on Friday and Saturday. On the plus side, though, the wind patterns will blow off some of the recent hazy and smoky air conditions. [Chronicle]
- Million-dollar congratulations are in order for Miguel Palominos Contreras, who won $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword scratcher he bought at the Moa’s Service Center-Chevron station in Hayward. And if that’s got you feeling lucky, this coming Saturday night’s Powerball prize pot currently stands at $420 million. [NBC Bay Area]
- Just days after Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff quasi-threatened to maybe pull Dreamforce out of San Francisco, he was back to gushing about the city in a Wednesday earnings call. Sure, he was trying to hype ticket sales for the Dreamforce conference that’s in less than two weeks, but Benioff said “We’ll show you our incredible downtown,” and that SF “is becoming the No. 1 AI city in the world. Very excited for our city.” [SFGate]
- Friends, family, and the community of slain Richmond Market shop clerk Yowhannes “John” Tewelde held a vigil in his memory Thursday night. [KRON4]
- More fallout from the Mohammed Nuru scandal as former parole agent (and “local pop singer”?) Ken Hong Wong pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of bribing Nuru with $20,000. [SF Standard]
- And in other City Hall alleged-corruption news, recently arrested SF Community Challenge Grant Program director Lanita Henriquez also pleaded not guilty to her own respective bribery charges on Thursday. [Examiner]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist