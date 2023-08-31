- A reminder/heads up for anyone trying to use I-80 to return (westbound) to the Bay Area — all westbound lanes are going to be closed starting tonight, Thursday at 9 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m. between Vallejo and Hercules. That means no Carquinez Bridge crossings and a huge detour on I-5 recommended for anyone trying to get to the East Bay from, say, Tahoe. [ABC 7]
- Fast-growing AI company Anthropic has reportedly signed a lease to take over Slack's former headquarters at 500 Howard Street — a 230,000-square-foot office deal that would be one of the biggest in the city since the pandemic. This follows on rumored news earlier this week about OpenAI taking a big building off Uber's hands in Mission Bay. [Chronicle]
- Finally! The federal government is apparently considering taking cannabis out of the Schedule I category of drugs with no medicinal use. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that marijuana be moved to less tightly regulated Schedule III. [Associated Press]
- A 44-year-old mother of four, who collapsed last week from an apparent stroke while rushing from the stands at a Mountain View High School football game to check on her injured son, has died. [Bay Area News Group]
- A lobbyist for the insurance industry in California was overheard on a plane talking about how the legislature is going to "jam" through some last-minute legislation that allows insurers to raise rates in order to continue insuring California homes in fire-prone areas, among other things. [Politico]
- A missing Fairfield woman, 36-year-old Erica Brown, is believed to be deceased, and Fairfield police have issued a warrant for her ex-boyfriend, Mark Randle. [KRON4]
- Oprah and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have given $10 million to establish a fund to help victims of the Maui wildfires. [New York Times]
- The Pizza Antica location in Mill Valley is shutting down in three weeks and all its employees are being laid off, effective September 22. [SF Business Times]
Photo via Loopnet