- Senate candidate and House Rep. Katie Porter came to San Francisco Tuesday and did what's called a "merchant walk" in the Mission District, as part of her campaign. The Chronicle notes that Porter did some authentic listening and conversing with small-business owners, before sitting down with the SF Latinx Democratic Club at Bissap Baobab. [Chronicle]
- There was a double shooting in Oakland Tuesday night, on the 500 block of E. 18th Street, that left one man dead, marking the city's 78th homicide of the year. [KTVU]
- A collision Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. led to an overturned car at Geary Boulevard and 27th Avenue in SF. [KRON4]
- Oakland police have released a photo of a male suspect being sought in a July 3 hit and run that occurred at Bancroft Avenue and 45th Avenue. [KRON4]
- 30-year-old Cafe International at Haight and Fillmore is closed for the week while its owner says she needs time to "think and regroup" as the Lower Haight neighborhood is "sinking in a sea of lawlessness." [Instagram]
- The Giants beat the Reds for a third-straight win Tuesday night, but pitcher Alex Cobb very nearly pitched a no-hitter — he was maybe two or three pitches away when Spencer Street hit a double. [SF Bay]
- Like Taylor Swift was last month, Beyonce was named honorary mayor of Santa Clara and given a key to the city ahead of her Renaissance Tour stop tonight. [People]
- Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning becoming the strongest storm to strike Florida's Big Bend in 125 years, and causing widespread flooding and wind damage. [Fox Weather]
Top image: Congresswoman Katie Porter speaks at the "Just Majority" Irvine Press Conference on May 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Demand Justice)