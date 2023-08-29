- We noted this morning that Richmond Market corner store clerk Yowhannes Tewelde was in a coma after a beating by an alleged shoplifter, and tragically, he was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon. Tewelde was apparently pronounced dead just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and KTVU has security video images of the suspect. [KTVU]
- The pianos return to Golden Gate Park next weekend for the beloved annual Flower Piano event, which starts next Friday, September 8. The event runs Friday-Tuesday, and is free with pre-registration for SF residents, and you can see the full schedule here. [SF Botanical Garden]
- The SF school board will discuss “future planning” at Tuesday night’s meeting, which potentially involves giving SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne power to authorize school closures and mergers. But teachers argue that the district’s financial troubles are because of district mismanagement, including a long-running payroll fiasco, which the district has thrown a lot of money at but still hasn’t fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
- The New York Times has a fascinating interactive piece on how the U.S. has been depleting its groundwater since the 1940s, and what it may mean for California. [NY Times]
- Goats are running rampant in Corte Madera, after hundreds of them escaped their enclosure last week. [KGO]
- A proposal for a big set of pickleball courts at Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion has been sent back to the drawing board by local and state regulators, but the pickleballers insist they’ll revise the plan and are hopeful for approval. [KPIX]
- Apple has announced their big iPhone 15 reveal event for Tuesday, September 12. [CNN]
Image: SF Botanical Garden