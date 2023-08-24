- PG&E's fire-safety trip system, which cuts power in a tenth of a second at the first sign of trouble, has contributed to its low reliability for customers. One circuit in Los Gatos, for instance, went off 10 times each in 2021 and 2022. [NBC Bay Area]
- Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson was posted to X/Twitter last night, and he said a bunch of crazy shit including going a tangent about faucets that even Carlson seemed baffled by. Also, he thinks Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, but also maybe he didn't. [NY Mag]
- Starting today, Uber has raised the minimum age for drivers to 25, citing exorbitant insurance costs for younger drivers. [KPIX]
- Some participants in the Tough Mudder Sonoma event earlier this month at the Sonoma Raceway have experienced rashes and other systems, likely from an infection from exposure to mud. [KPIX]
- A mystery buyer has bought up eight parcels of open space in the hills near Palo Alto totaling $20.7 million, which were previously owned by late real estate mogul John Arrillaga. [Mercury News]
- Rising COVID cases detected in the Santa Rosa sewershed have prompted a renewed temporary mask mandate at the Kaiser hospital there. [Chronicle]
- There was a shooting last night at a SoCal biker bar called Cook's Corner, in Orange County's rural Trabuco Canyon, which left three people dead. [LAist]
- Researchers at San Jose State were part of a team that recently solved a mystery of a vast "octopus garden" found in the deep sea off the Monterey coast. [KRON4]
- And here we go... Starbucks kicks of the 20th year of Pumpkin Spice Lattes today, with some new drinks. [Associated Press]
Photo: Dan Gold