- Vallejo native H.E.R. has canceled the Lights On Festival which set to happen at Shoreline Amphitheater September 16-17, "due to unforeseen circumstances" that have not been explained. The festival was also set to include Jazmine Sullivan, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, Smino, and Syd. [Bay Area News Group]
- The SFPD has sort of explained why they didn't intervene on a flash-mob/sideshow-style group of dirtbikers and ATV riders who took over quiet Lake Street in SF on Sunday. Basically it wasn't a priority to chase them down and create a potentially more dangerous situation. [Chronicle]
- A brush fire broke out this afternoon along I-880 near the Oakland Coliseum. [KPIX]
- A Sunnyvale man was shot in the leg trying to stop a catalytic converter theft happening in his own driveway this morning. [KTVU]
- Hayward police found a Chucky mask and a bizarre cache of weapons in a car while making a routine traffic stop. [Hoodline]
- Oakland police have released a photo of a person of interest in a fatal shooting on July 27 that killed a UK resident. [Bay Area News Group]
- The 49ers have demoted former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to third string, and he did not show up for practice today. [NBC Sports]
- And, yep, today was officially our hottest day of they year so far in SF. [Chronicle]
Photo: H.E.R. attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night at Broadway Theatre on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)