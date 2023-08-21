It was a deadly Sunday in Oakland, as the city saw four separate shootings and three homicides in a 15-hour period, though police believe all of the shootings are unrelated.

The Bay Area News Group reports on three different fatal shootings that made for a bloody Sunday in Oakland, plus a fourth shooting victim was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night. Though, per the News Group, all of the shootings are believed to be unrelated, and thus far, none of the victims’ names have been released.

According to KPIX, the first shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at East 15th Street and 20th Avenue in the San Antonio District, and was not fatal. Police say they found an unnamed victim with at least multiple gunshot wounds, and the individual survived and was transported to a local hospital. The Bay Area News Group identifies the victim as a 52-year-old man.

Just before 3 a.m. a man identified as a 38-year-old from Pittsburg was shot in the Uptown area 17th Street near San Pablo Avenue. The News Group reports that shooting stemmed from a confrontation outside a nightclub.

Then around 5:45 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on the 9200 block of E Street, and he was pronounced dead on the scene once police arrived. One possible suspect has been detained for questioning in that case.

And finally, at about 5:42 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot on the 5800 block of Bancroft Avenue in the Seminary neighborhood. That victim also died at the scene, and the suspect fled.

These mark the 69th, 70th, and 71st homicides in Oakland this year, as compared to 77 at this point last year.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-7950, or Oakland Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: David von Diemar via Unsplash